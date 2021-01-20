Tigers lament loss



Categories:

Tags:

OVENS Valley United is clinging to its finals spot in Wangaratta and District A grade cricket after a fifth loss of the season on Saturday.

For the second straight week the Tigers were defeated by a side below them, going down to Rovers United Bruck in a tight run chase at Whorouly.

The Tigers remain fourth for another week but are now just 2.31 points ahead of the fifth placed Hawks and 2.38 clear of Wangaratta Magpies in sixth.

A week after being dismissed for a lowly 71, Ovens Valley took Saturday’s match down to the final over, however they fell eight runs short of the 174 run set for victory.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

