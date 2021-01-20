Parkrun back with a bang in Bright


BACK AT IT: Parkrun director Jodi Carnes (middle) with participants Susie Price and Jon Miller, who are happy the weekly event is back in Bright.

THE cool weather wasn’t enough to keep keen runners and walkers away from their first Parkrun in Bright since the COVID-19 lockdown in March.
More than 50 people turned up to the Mystic landing pad on a chilly Saturday morning to take part in Bright’s first Parkrun in 10 months.
Parkrun director Jodi Carnes said it was good to see people back out and running or walking the 5km course.
“People are happy to be back and it’s really great to see them out there again,” she said.


