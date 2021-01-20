New marvellous mosaic



CRACKPOTS’ latest technicolour tile display to grace Myrtleford’s fine surrounds is slated to be adorning the back of the barbecue area at the picturesque Jubilee Park.

The mosaic, which according to Myrtleford’s Chamber of Commerce will be a large-scale installation, will depict “A multi-stemmed river red gum tree”, which will be “embedded with images of what our community loves about their town and surrounds”.

Jim Van Geet, chamber president, said the proposed display had been in the works for a while, and was initially proposed by the Crackpots duo.



