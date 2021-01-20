Local tech whiz scores uni offer and shop front



YEAR 12 graduates across Victoria waited with bated breath last Thursday for the release of the first round of university offers.

For some there were tears, for others jeers, and then there were the lucky ones that were grinning ear to ear.

Myrtleford’s Matthew Gunson was in the latter’s camp – the 18-year-old Myrtleford P-12 alumnus was simultaneously relieved and overjoyed when he received his confirmation email that he had been accepted into a Bachelor of Engineering (Computer and Network Engineering) at RMIT’s Melbourne campus.

“I was actually more relieved than anything,” he said.



