Holiday helmetless dilemma

HELMETLESS: According to Bright police, people riding bicycles around town without helmets has become a serious problem. PHOTO: James Robinson

LOCALS and holidaymakers alike are being urged by Bright police to wear a helmet whenever riding a bicycle, as a surge in the dangerous infringement has been witnessed around the township.
Sergeant Romina McEwin of Bright police said that both she and her colleagues had been astonished by the sheer number of people willing to flout the law.
“In just one day last week I issued around 50 warnings to people who weren’t wearing a helmet while riding a bike,” she said.
“And it is not just young people, it is all demographics, all ages, that we’ve (Bright police) been speaking to.”


