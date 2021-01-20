Healthy graduation at end of challenging year



THE Alpine Institute celebrated the successful graduation of the 2020 student cohort on Thursday, January 8.

Included in this was the first 15 Diploma of Nursing students for the Alpine Institute.

The diploma students have undertaken an 18 month nationally recognised qualification at the Myrtleford campus.

This qualification will allow them to work in the health industry as an enrolled nurse.

Many of the graduates have now obtained work within the local health services or are going on to undertake graduate years.



