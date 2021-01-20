Healthy graduation at end of challenging year


Categories: Community, Education, Health, News
Tags: ,
WEB_Page3_Custom Story 002_5_column_001
IN SAFE HANDS: Alpine Institute students (from left) Ella Seymour (EN student), Janice Webster (EN student), Aleesha Kennedy (EN student) with Tania Hays (training and development coordinator) during their diploma courses last year.

THE Alpine Institute celebrated the successful graduation of the 2020 student cohort on Thursday, January 8.
Included in this was the first 15 Diploma of Nursing students for the Alpine Institute.
The diploma students have undertaken an 18 month nationally recognised qualification at the Myrtleford campus.
This qualification will allow them to work in the health industry as an enrolled nurse.
Many of the graduates have now obtained work within the local health services or are going on to undertake graduate years.


… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

  • see your ad here

  •  

    see your ad here