Flying high in the sky



Categories:

Tags:

THE brilliant blue skies of Bright and its surrounds are set to be festooned with a kaleidoscope of colours come Saturday, January 30, as some of the best paragliders from across Australia make their way to the Alpine town for a week of highflying competition.

The Bright Paragliding Open is part one of a dual event competition that will crown the national paragliding champion for 2021, and it promises to be an event like no other.

Wally Arcidiacono, the competition’s organiser, expects the annual national event to be a busy one, but not as much as in previous years, due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

