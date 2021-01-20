COVID fragments found



Categories:

Tags:

MOUNT Beauty, Tawonga and Tawonga South residents are remaining alert this week, after fragments of SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, were found in the area’s wastewater.

North East Water’s sewerage facility is one of around 60 different sites across Victoria that is tested on a weekly basis for the potentially deadly virus, and on Monday, January 11, there was an unexpected detection.

According to the DHHS, “Viral fragments detected in initial testing were not confirmed with further analysis,” and further sampling needed to be undertaken at the site.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

