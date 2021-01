Categories:

ALLAN J Findlay, better known as Big Al, gave freely and generously of his time and compassion to the local community.

He was well known for the support he gave to many organisations and individuals, for connecting with folk of all ages and backgrounds, and for making a huge difference in the lives of so many.

In 2019 at the age of 60, Al passed away, leaving his family, friends and local community shocked and greatly saddened.



