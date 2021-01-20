Big shave on Australia Day


Categories: Community, Events, Health, News, People and Lifestyle
Tags:
WEB_Page6_Custom Story 001_4_column_001
OFF WITH THEIR HAIR: (Top from left) Bella Pascoe and Zali Feltrin will be shaving their heads along with their mothers (bottom from left) Brodie Pascoe and Mel Daws for a great cause. PHOTO: James Robinson

SISTERS Mel Daws and Brodie Pascoe, along with their children, Zali Feltrin and Bella Pascoe, will be shaving their heads this Australia Day, taking part in the World’s Greatest Shave for a cause that’s hit very close to home.
In December last year, Ms Daws and Ms Pascoe’s cousin, Marc Phillips, and his wife Laura received the worst news imaginable – their three-year-old daughter, Luna, had been diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.
Luna, who had to be taken to the Royal Children’s Hospital, remains there until this day, and will have to stay in Melbourne for the next 12 to 24 months to receive lifesaving treatment.
This has meant th


… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

  • see your ad here

  •  

    see your ad here