2020’s year 12 students at Myrtleford’s secondary schools are anxiously awaiting their first round offers from universities tomorrow.

The first of four rounds of offers follows the students’ receipt of their end of year ATAR (Australian Tertiary Admission Rank) results on December 30.

Cherie Selzer and Peter Bennie scored the highest ATAR at Myrtleford P-12 and Marian College, respectively, earning the Dux Award.



