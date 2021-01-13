Speeding sideways into 2021 at Myrtleford and Mt Beauty



2021 was kicked off with a heady mixture of speed, dirt and drifting as flat track racers from across Victoria descended on the Alpine Shire for two days of adrenaline-filled racing at Mount Beauty Speedway on January 1 and Myrtleford Speedway on January 2.

The two-day race series, called the Twin Valleys Dirt Track Shield, saw dozens of competitors across a number of different divisions taking part in the doubleheader, and according to Glen Walch, Myrtleford Speedway Club secretary, there was some amazing racing to be seen.

“The race meeting was a great success all round and the spectator turn out was fantastic, especially on the Friday at Mount Beauty, where there was between 250 to 300 spectators,” said Mr Walch.



