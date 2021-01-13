Mount Beauty students ace ATAR


Categories: Education, News, Youth
A GRADE: Mount Beauty Secondary School students (from left) Acacia Benne Keeble, Tommi Silvester, Cody Allport and Jonah Cosgriff all achieved exceptional results in the 2020 ATAR. PHOTO: James Robinson

MOUNT Beauty Secondary School students excelled in 2020, despite studying in a year riddled with online learning, social distancing and everything else brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
The scholastic feats were impressive, with three students achieving an ATAR score above 90, and a number of other students achieving scores in the 80s.
Carolyn Trott, MBSC Year 12 coordinator, said both she and the school’s faculty were proud of how well students had performed in the face of adversity.


