Local adventurer embarks on solo exhibition

AFTER a few years experimenting with photography and poetry, Bright adventurer Stanley Meissner is showcasing his first solo exhibition at Tatanka Gardens in Eurobin – and the coronavirus pandemic was just the spark he needed to make it happen.

“It’s been a very interesting year with the bushfires and pandemic. One of the silver linings has been the forced downtime and opportunity to explore creative outlets,” Mr Meissner said.

He usually works as a guide for Bright Adventure Company and a fitness trainer at Bright Bootcamp – both of which were forced to close during the pandemic.



