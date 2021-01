Categories:

Tags:

FANS of live music and entertainment can rejoice, as the Myrtleford Chamber of Commerce has just unveiled a new, free event to liven up the town.

Called the Myrtleford Summer Series, the entertainment initiative will be happening every Friday and Saturday at the town piazza between 6pm to 8pm.

The Summer Series will commence on Saturday, January 23, and run all the way through until Saturday, March 13.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition