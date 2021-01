Categories:

Today, January 13, another anniversary of Victoria’s “Black Friday” bushfires passes, and here in the North East the areas affected by that event 82 years ago have a familiar ring for us.

It was a fire which claimed 71 lives, destroyed 2,000,000 hectares, 1300 homes and 69 sawmills.

On January 8, 1939 Melbourne experienced its hottest day for 33 years of 43.1 degrees.



