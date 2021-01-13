Disappointing behaviour sees Christmas displays vandalised



A SPATE of vandalism across Myrtleford over the holiday season has left some community members feeling disappointed with the actions of others in their town.

On the evening of Tuesday, January 29, the Myrtleford Anglican Churches’ nativity scene was badly damaged, with a number of figurines knocked clean off their mounts.

Alan Garside, a senior member of the Myrtleford Anglican congregation and production volunteer of the nativity scene, said the vandalism was so disheartening that the church members had decided to prematurely take down the popular display.



