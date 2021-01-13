Bright Parkrun set to return this Saturday



AFTER a 10 month hiatus, the beloved weekly fitness event Bright Parkrun is set to return this Saturday with new directors at the helm.

The free Saturday morning event, which was cancelled in March due to COVID-19, will restart on January 16 pending final council approval.

The new event director Jodi Carnes said that people are excited to get back into it.

“I’ve really missed it, and I know a lot of people have,” said Ms Carnes.

“People have said to me ‘What do we even do with our Saturday mornings now?’”



