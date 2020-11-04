Rain forces draw



Categories:

Tags:

OVENS Valley United was forced to settle for a draw in round two of Wangaratta and District A grade cricket after rain dashed their chances of an almost certain victory against Greta.

After rain washed out all cricket last weekend the Tigers were able to take to the field for the first time on Saturday but wet weather turned the T20 match into a 12-over-a-side contest.

Victory was within reach for Tigers needing just 11 runs from 25 balls to win when a second downpour interrupted play, forcing the match to be abandoned.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

