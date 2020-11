Categories:

Tags:

LOCAL people of faith are delighted to step back inside their places of worship across the Alpine Shire from this Sunday.

After four months of COVID-19 lockdown, indoor religious gatherings can now be held involving up to 20 people plus a faith leader.

Outdoor religious gatherings can be held near a place of worship with up to 50 people plus a faith leader.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition