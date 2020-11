Categories:

MANDATORY mask wearing has been objected to by almost 90 per cent of people who replied to a survey set up by local state MP Bill Tilley (MLA, Benambra).

Mr Tilley posted the questionnaire on his official Facebook page last Wednesday and received about 500 responses by Friday afternoon.

“The results were neither a shock nor surprise given its more than 100 days since the last COVID case on the border,” he said.



