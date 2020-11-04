Former MP shares her story of her rise to national capital



Categories:

Tags:

AN INSPIRATIONAL story from growing up on a farm in Indigo Valley to gaining national attention when winning the seat of Indi as an Independent in 2013 is being told by former local federal politician Cathy McGowan in her first book ‘Cathy Goes to Canberra – Doing Politics Differently. ‘

With the publication hitting bookstore shelves from tomorrow Ms McGowan for the first time shares her story about her road to the national capital.

She talks about her family background with parent and sibling relationships, schooling in Beechworth, the role of young people who encouraged her to stand with a “tap on the shoulder”, a powerful community-backed ‘Voices for Indi’ election campaign – a democratic way of doing politics, to becoming a member of parliament and the lessons learned.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

