Tigers to take on Greta



Categories:

Tags:

OVENS Valley United cricketers have had a far from ideal start to the 2020/21 Wangaratta and District Cricket Association season.

Last week’s round one clashes were washed out on the back of a hampered 2019/20 season due to bushfires and COVID-19 and club manager, Tom Chettleburgh, said players were disappointed.

“The boys were frustrated because our season was hampered by the bushfires and there was no footy so to have a competitive sport finally at your fingertips taken away by a rain washout was pretty disappointing,” he said.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

