THE Alpine Shire’s long-suffering will come to an end on November 8 when the border between the city and the rest of state falls away.

A late afternoon announcement from Premier Daniel Andrews on Monday confirmed that after recording zero cases for the first time since June, the state would be whole again.

“If we continue driving case numbers down…Melbourne will be able to meet regional Victoria at the same level,” he said.



