Showtimes from the past, 1960—1985

THIS period of 25 years in the history of the Myrtleford Agricultural & Pastoral Show was one of consolidation, served by a hard working committee under the leadership of just three presidents: Alf W Richardson (1948-1976), Ray Murtagh (1977-1984) and finally Basil Kneebone who took up the reins in 1985.

The 1960s were busy times in local primary industry.

The Local Timbers Ltd pine mill in Mummery Road had begun processing the first harvests from nearby plantations, 250 dairy farms supplied the butter factory, Panlook’s Hops Gardens were expanding rapidly and arrivals of migrants from southern Europe continued to join in the accelerating growth of the tobacco industry as share farmers.

The first annual Tobacco & Hops Festival in 1961 acknowledged the sources of our local prosperity.



