Renewed call to get justice for Ezra

POLICE have renewed an appeal for information almost 12 months on from a random attack that left a puppy Kelpie Border Collie dead near Dederang.

On November 11 last year, Glen Creek’s Symons family found two-year-old Ezra with four stab wounds to the chest and abdomen and clearly irritated face from a suspected poison at their Tunnel Gap property.

It is believed an unknown male arrived at the property in a dark blue Subaru Forrester with black wheels, black roof racks, a loud exhaust and no number plates with police initially investigating a possible case of mistaken identity.



