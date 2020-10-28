Renewed call to get justice for Ezra


SICKENING ATTACK: Police are again appealing for public help to find the killer of two-year-old Kelpie Border Collie, Ezra.

POLICE have renewed an appeal for information almost 12 months on from a random attack that left a puppy Kelpie Border Collie dead near Dederang.
On November 11 last year, Glen Creek’s Symons family found two-year-old Ezra with four stab wounds to the chest and abdomen and clearly irritated face from a suspected poison at their Tunnel Gap property.
It is believed an unknown male arrived at the property in a dark blue Subaru Forrester with black wheels, black roof racks, a loud exhaust and no number plates with police initially investigating a possible case of mistaken identity.


