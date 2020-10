Categories:

Tags:

HE left when he was 17 to become one of the youngest players to play for the Collingwood Football Club.

Fourteen years later, after a stellar footy career, Ben Reid has moved home to Porepunkah with his wife Erin.

The 31-year-old premiership defender played 152 games for the Magpies after making his debut in the 2007 season.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition