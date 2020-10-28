Maddie steps up for Parkinson’s disease



A BRIGHT woman has gone the extra mile during October to raise more than $1500 for Parkinson’s Victoria.

Starting on October 1, Madeleine Wijsma completed 27 walks over 27 days to raise money and awareness for Parkinson’s disease, a progressive neurological condition that affects more than 100,000 people in Australia.

One of those people is Madeleine’s brother, John, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2017, shortly after she moved from Melbourne to Bright.



