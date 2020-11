Categories:

GYM owners across the Alpine Shire welcomed Sunday’s announcement that fitness facilities can reopen from today.

Facilities like Myrtleford’s Headstrong Health and Fitness will reopen today for up to 20 people at a time and owner, Cassie Ivone, said the coronavirus lockdown has taken its toll on patrons and employees.

“It’s the mental health for everyone now,” she said.



