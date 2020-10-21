Thrown off the horse



Categories:

Tags:

BOXING Day will look a lot different this year for Myrtleford residents with the cancellation of the Golden Spurs Rodeo.

An official confirmation from the organising committee came on Monday morning after Premier Daniel Andrews announced on Sunday, numbers will remain capped on mass gatherings until at least November.

Lions Club of Myrtleford president, John Panlook, said the current border closure also played a huge part in the final decision with many competitors travelling from as far as north Queensland.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

