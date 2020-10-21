Steve Lee fight back


Categories: Emergency, Health, News, People and Lifestyle
Tags: ,
WEB_Page11_Story 001_4_column_001
He's still got it! 3-time Winter Olympian Steve Lee carves it up at Falls Creek today. The resort has a natural snow depth of 40cm with 85cm average depth in snowmaking areas. The ski season for 2011 finishes in 17 days time on October 2nd. Pic by Chris Hocking

AUSTRALIAN skiing legend Steve Lee will need 24/7 care for the rest of his life after having suffered a debilitating stroke at his Falls Creek home.
The three-time Winter Olympian suffered the inoperable stroke on September 6 and it was 18 hours before he would make it to hospital.
Mr Lee, 58, was put on standby to have part of his skull removed to reduce swelling but the harsh reality of the irreversible damage was laid bare by doctors at a Wangaratta rehab facility last week.


… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

  • see your ad here

  •  

    see your ad here