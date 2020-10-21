Snake bite alert



AN increase in confirmed sightings of snakes across the Alpine Shire has local runners and families on high alert.

With the weather warming up, the cold-blooded reptiles are becoming more active and a lot more visible, often venturing near foot paths and creeks to bask in the sun and to search for food.

There were reports of two snake bite incidents in Bright and Mount Beauty last week, which left one bike rider hospitalised and Alpine Health Mount Beauty’s health services manager, Leanne Kilpatrick, said residents mustn’t become complacent.



