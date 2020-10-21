How sustainable are our candidates?



Categories:

Tags:

A LOCAL community environment group has put Alpine Shire Council candidates in the hot seat, last week questioning them on what environmental and sustainability issues motivate them most.

Of the 13 people vying for seven council spots, nine candidates responded to an online survey conducted by Sustainable Upper Ovens (SUO).

Katarina Chalwell, Sarah Nicholas, Charlie Vincent, Jean-Pierre Ronco, Ron Janas, Tony Keeble, John Forsyth, Kelli Prime and Simon Kelley participated.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

