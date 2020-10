Categories:

THE Mt Beauty Cricket Club will now turn its attention to this Saturday’s game against Dederang after the opening round of the Cricket Albury Wodonga (CWA) district season was called off.

After torrential rain across Friday and Saturday it was decided that all CAW district games were to be called off, while many provincial games didn’t go ahead either.

Mount Beauty was set to battle Bethanga, a clash that will now be put on hold until later in the season.



