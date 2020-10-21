Collaborative approach leads to national recognition for council


Categories: Community, Council, News
Tags:
WEB_Page9_Story 002_4_column_001
BIG WIN: Alpine Shire Council CEO Charlie Bird said last week's win was a big win for a small council.

ALPINE Shire Council has jointly won an award recognising innovation and collaboration in local government at last week’s Municipal Association of Victorian (MAV) Technology Awards for Excellence.
The awards recognise outstanding collaborative and individual efforts in the use of technology to improve service delivery and efficiency to local government organisations or communities.
Alpine Shire tied with Sunshine Coast Council to take out the Australian Achievement of the Year Award for “Project Pinnacle”, a cloud-based business transformation project with an ambition to deliver excellence in customer service.


… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

  • see your ad here

  •  

    see your ad here