Collaborative approach leads to national recognition for council

ALPINE Shire Council has jointly won an award recognising innovation and collaboration in local government at last week’s Municipal Association of Victorian (MAV) Technology Awards for Excellence.

The awards recognise outstanding collaborative and individual efforts in the use of technology to improve service delivery and efficiency to local government organisations or communities.

Alpine Shire tied with Sunshine Coast Council to take out the Australian Achievement of the Year Award for “Project Pinnacle”, a cloud-based business transformation project with an ambition to deliver excellence in customer service.



