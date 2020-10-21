Bright SES volunteers prepare for floods



NO sooner had they issued flood warnings last week than volunteers at Bright’s branch of the State Emergency Service (SES) were out sharpening their flood water operation skills.

Bright SES unit controller, Roy Kennedy, said around 18 volunteers attended the training on the Ovens River, which covered sandbagging, water pump operation, water diversion, as well as a separate session for high angle skills maintenance.

“We would do this training at this time of year anyway but given the forecast is for higher rainfall this spring, it’s even more important to prepare for it,” he said.



