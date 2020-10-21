A new experience at Club Savoy



THE outdoor dining experience will be the focus for Myrtleford’s Club Savoy as coronavirus restrictions ease and patrons return.

Club Savoy reopened earlier this month for the first time since March when the first wave of COVID-19 caused a mass shutdown of hospitality businesses across Victoria.

On Monday, hospitality venues across regional Victoria were allowed to increase their capacity to 70 people outside and 40 people inside and Club Savoy manager, Tarquin Jobson, said “this is our time to shine”.



