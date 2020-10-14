Tigers ready to go



Categories:

Tags:

THE first ball of the Wangaratta and District Cricket (WDCA) season is just a week away and local Ovens Valley United players are set to be in the best condition for a stronger 2020/21 campaign.

Led by Dylan Bursill, the senior squad will be bolstered by four youngsters in Josh Jones, Nick Bleeser, Mikka Paulsen and Jack Banks, who will take the step to full-time senior cricket from the under-16 squad.

Club president, Tony Cuskelly, said pre-season training under the new skipper has been exciting to watch.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

