Showtimes from the past: 1927-1959



Categories:

Tags:

IN 1927, a small group of local people got together at the Rechabite Hall in Elgin Street, led by local baker Percy Rayner, and Alexander Hill, manager of the Myrtleford Co-Store, to plan what they called an “Autumn Show”.

Mr Hill then circulated prominent businesses and members of the community in a letter dated March 9, 1927 expressing these sentiments: “It is needless to recite the very great good such an institution would do for the district and we have confidence in seeking your generous support. Our first show is on April 6th, and we hope it will be the forerunner of many others.”



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

