New business rules near impossible

ANYONE wanting to sit in a pub, café or restaurant in regional Victoria must now show their ID before they are allowed inside and it will be up to workers to ensure every patron is checked to ensure they are not from Melbourne.

The crackdown was announced on Sunday by Premier Daniel Andrews, who said it was the only way to prevent a coronavirus spread in regional Victoria.

Businesses must take “reasonable steps” to confirm a customer is from regional Victoria before they allow them to order a dine-in meal and if found guilty of non-compliance, will be fined close to $10,000.



