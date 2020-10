Categories:

ALPINE Valley producers are looking forward to a bumper harvest after the Bureau of Meteorology declared Australia is going through a La Niña event.

La Niña typically brings above average rainfall in spring and early summer, as well as cooler daytime temperatures outside of the tropics.

The prospect of a wet spring has been welcomed by Colin Bertuch, who owns and manages Mt Buffalo Olives in Porepunkah.



