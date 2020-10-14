Federal funds could open gates for Big Buffalo



LAST week’s Federal Budget has room to spend on the Big Buffalo project, should the State Government choose to further investigate the expansion of water storages at Lake Buffalo, according to Ovens Valley state MP Tim McCurdy.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg delivered $2 billion for water infrastructure across the country last week, providing what Mr McCurdy has described an “opportune time” for the government to request an investigation.

“The Federal Government requires Victoria to reach out and request the investigation into Big Buffalo,” he said.



