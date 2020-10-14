Businesses’ new burden



NEW rules imposed on local hospitality businesses have been met with some criticism from the local business body, as pubs, cafés and restaurants now face “excessive” fines for serving Melburnians.

Premier Daniel Andrews announced on Sunday that businesses must take “reasonable steps” to confirm a customer is from regional Victoria by checking ID before they allow them to order a dine-in meal or face a penalty of close to $10,000.

He told the media it was the only way to prevent a coronavirus spread in regional Victoria.



