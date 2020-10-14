Businesses’ new burden


Categories: Community, Front Page - Times, Health, News, People and Lifestyle, State Government, Tourism
Tags: , ,
WEB_Page1_Story 001_7_column_001
SAY NO TO MELBURNIANS: New COVID-19 restrictions, announced on Sunday, mean anyone wanting to sit in local hospitality businesses will need to prove they haven’t travelled from Melbourne before they are allowed to dine in. Hospitality workers like Myrtleford’s Café Fez supervisor, Graeme Scott, will wear the responsibility or risk a $10,000 fine. PHOTO: Ashleigh Piles

NEW rules imposed on local hospitality businesses have been met with some criticism from the local business body, as pubs, cafés and restaurants now face “excessive” fines for serving Melburnians.
Premier Daniel Andrews announced on Sunday that businesses must take “reasonable steps” to confirm a customer is from regional Victoria by checking ID before they allow them to order a dine-in meal or face a penalty of close to $10,000.
He told the media it was the only way to prevent a coronavirus spread in regional Victoria.


… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

  • see your ad here

  •  

    see your ad here