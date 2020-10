Categories:

Tags:

HARRIETVILLE and Mount Beauty will be beautified and made more accessible as part of the Local Economic Recovery cash from the federal and state governments.

More than $1.5 million was announced last Friday by Federal Minister for Emergency Management, David Littleproud, for bushfire-affected North East communities.

The Alpine Shire is set to benefit from $120,000 allocated to build a pedestrian bridge in Harriteville.



