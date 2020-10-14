Beauty students welcome Tristan Bancks to class



MOUNT Beauty Secondary College’s Year 7 students and their teachers were given a real treat on Tuesday, October 6 when they were joined in their online classroom by Tristan Bancks, award winning author of teenage fiction.

He is also the author of their current novel of study, ‘Two Wolves’.

This is a fictional novel that has proven popular with the Year 7 students, with its action and the dilemma: What should main character Ben Silver do when he discovers his parents are hiding the family from the police? Tell someone? Or keep the secret and live life on the run?



