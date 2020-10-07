What a relief



A CONFUSING oversight which saw Tawonga South residents unable to cross the border to New South Wales despite its neighbouring towns, Mount Beauty and Tawonga being able to, has been corrected at last.

Last Thursday, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard made another amendment to the Public Health Order that allows residents to travel within the “border bubble” without an essential reason.

The blue zone now includes Tawonga South and Falls Creek along with Bogong, Buffalo River, Eurobin, Havilah, Merriang, Merriang South, Ovens, Porepunkah and Rosewhite.



