What a relief


Categories: Community, Front Page - Observer, Health, News, People and Lifestyle, State Government, Top stories, Tourism
Tags: , ,
WEB_Page1_Story 002_7_column_001
WE’RE BACK: Tawonga South business owners and residents like Maria Pantling and Ruth Pollock are relieved and happy to have been included in the latest amendment to the border bubble, meaning they can travel across the border and welcome interstate travellers again. The battle to include other Alpine Shire towns closer to Bright continues. PHOTO: Fay Mason

A CONFUSING oversight which saw Tawonga South residents unable to cross the border to New South Wales despite its neighbouring towns, Mount Beauty and Tawonga being able to, has been corrected at last.
Last Thursday, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard made another amendment to the Public Health Order that allows residents to travel within the “border bubble” without an essential reason.
The blue zone now includes Tawonga South and Falls Creek along with Bogong, Buffalo River, Eurobin, Havilah, Merriang, Merriang South, Ovens, Porepunkah and Rosewhite.


… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

  • see your ad here

  •  

    see your ad here