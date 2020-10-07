Saints team ready to tackle mental health



Categories:

Tags:

IN line with World Mental Health Day at the end of this week, Myrtleford Football and Netball Club has launched its new ‘wellbeing team’.

Players, coaches and staff have been specifically trained to recognise the signs and symptoms of mental health issues and will work as a pillar of support in the local community.

Wellbeing team spokesperson, John Pryor, said the development of the team has come at the perfect time as the town continues to recover from summer bushfires and the current COVID-19 pandemic, which caused the cancellation of the Ovens and Murray football/netball season.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

