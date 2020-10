Categories:

ROUND two of the 4XXXX Cup competition between local bowls club was played in perfect 27 degree temperature on Saturday.

Myrtleford travelled to Beechworth with 15 players and came out winners 117 shots to 88, playing two bowl triples.

Fun was had on the beautiful new synthetic green, which included a smiling Ian Soulsby sneaking up on Maria Duic and Jill Bates and tipping their hats forward.



