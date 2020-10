Categories:

BRIGHT teenager Maddie Hewitt, who has been dancing since she was six and training 10 hours a week since she was 11, has had her hard work paid off.

The avid dancer has recently been selected to attend Jason Coleman’s Ministry of Dance for a two year course, with the hope of pursuing a professional dance career.

“I have trained in most areas of dance for 11 years now; I started at six at a little dance school in Myrtleford,” she said.



