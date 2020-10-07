Junior tennis back in action



JUNIOR tennis players have been lucky to escape the brunt of coronavirus restrictions on sport and the most recent move to step three means local competition will resume this weekend.

Current restrictions permits tennis singles and doubles to play as well as outdoor competitions and group coaching for up to 10 participants.

Myrtleford Lawn Tennis Club junior coordinator, Linda Lewis, said the move to step three of Victoria’s roadmap came at ideal timing for local players.



